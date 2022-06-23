ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teenage boys were arrested after police said they were found to be in possession of illegal, loaded firearms. It started when police tried to stop them as part of an ongoing investigation. Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to stop the teenagers on McCrossin Avenue near Thornton Street, but both boys ran away from officers.

A 16-year-old from Albany was caught in a home’s back yard. Police said he was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun. A 17-year-old from Schenectady went into the home and was found in a bedroom with a loaded AR-15 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition. Police said he did not live there and did not know the homeowner.

The 16-year-old was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and released on probation.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and sent to the Albany County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both boys’ names are not being released due to their age.