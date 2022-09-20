DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car’s license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W. The officer tried to stop the car, but it allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed into Albany.

A short time later, the car was found unoccupied in Albany. Officers searched the area and a 17-year-old from Albany was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property.

After further investigation, Bethlehem Police Detectives identified the driver of the car as a 16-year-old from Waterford. On September 19, the juvenile was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

Both cases will be heard in the Youth Part of Albany County Family Court. A court date was not announced.