ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYSP and Monroe police arrested Jon Pelcin, 19 of Monroe on November 29. Pelcin was arrested after an investigation where he was allegedly involved in sexual assaults.

On September 2, police began an investigation into the sexual assaults of a minor that had occurred over several years. On November 18, New York State Police Monroe barracks began to assist with the investigation that revealed the incidents occurred in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and New Jersey.

Charges

First degree rape

Second degree unlawful imprisonment

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, Pelcin was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and was remanded to Orange County Jail instead of $15,000 cash bail and a $45,000 bond.