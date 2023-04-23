MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing on Luther Boulevard in the town of Malta just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. They say the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

Police say that their preliminary investigation determined that the offender stabbed the teen in the neck and then fled the scene. The victim went to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

A media release from the Sheriff’s Office did not include information on the victim’s current condition. It said that the criminal investigations unit is handling the active investigation.