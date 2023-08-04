ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville teen pleaded guilty in a gun case dating back to May 2022. Tyler Burns, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Albany County District Attorney, Burns illegally possessed a firearm on May 15, 2022, near 459 Hudson Avenue in Albany. The DA’s office says he had the intent to use it against another person.

Burns is scheduled for sentencing on October 5. He’s expected to receive a determinate term of nine years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.