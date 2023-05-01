HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Herkimer County teen has been arrested after an alleged armed robbery. State Police in Herkimer said Brady R. Lendall, 19, of West Winfield, was arrested without incident on the morning of May 1.

Around 6 a.m., State Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at the Mirabito Gas Station, located at 1 East Main Street in the Village of West Winfield. The cashier at the store said the suspect entered the store with a long gun and demanded money.

Lendall allegedly fled the store on foot after leaving with an undisclosed amount of money. Troopers along with BCI Investigators responded and quickly were able to find and arrest Lendall. Police said they also found a BB gun at Lendall’s residence, which was allegedly issued in the robbery.

Lendall was charged with first-degree robbery, which is a felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County jail without bail.