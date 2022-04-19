CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly striking a deputy at Target in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place on April 18.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at Target around 12:30 p.m. It was reported that a group of teens was being disruptive. The 17-year-old is accused of hitting the deputy in the face with a soap dish. The deputy was treated at Ellis Medical Center of Clifton Park for a facial injury and released.

Charges

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

The girl was arraigned at the Youth Part of the Saratoga County Court. She was then released to the custody of her mother.

“We take all allegations of assault against law enforcement seriously and they will be dealt with

to the fullest extent of the law,” said Sheriff Michael Zurlo. “It is my hope that the injuries to our deputy and the trooper were minor and that they suffer no lasting ill-effects.”