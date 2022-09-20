PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A teen has been arrested on gun and drug charges. The Pittsfield Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was arrested after an investigation.

On September 19, the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau received information about a juvenile with a gun. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued.

Police found the 17-year-old in possession of a loaded handgun, and a large amount of cocaine and cash. He is being charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Trafficking in cocaine

Possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony

Violation of probation

The 17-year-old was arraigned Monday inside Pittsfield Juvenile Court. Those who may have information about this incident are asked to contact Officer Virgilio at (413) 448-9700 ext. 607, or text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

This marks the sixth arrest of a juvenile whose criminal charges involved a firearm in the last six months.