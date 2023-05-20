ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14 year old from Albany was arrested in connection to the swatting occurrence that happened at Crossgates Mall on May 19. The teen has been charged with falsely reporting an incident.

On May 19 at 12:34 p.m., the Guilderland Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at Crossgates Mall in the Macy’s parking lot. The caller reported that there were two people shot, and that the suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

This information was quickly determined to be false. Following the investigation, the teen was taken into custody.

The 14 year old, whose name will not be released due to his age, was released into the custody of a relative and was referred to the Albany County Probation Department. Police say there is no further threat to the public or Crossgates at this time.