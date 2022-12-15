KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.

On December 13 around 11:53 p.m., police report McNabb stole a car from a business in Kingsbury. Police later found McNabb with the car in Wilton. Police explain McNabb is also on probation in Monroe County

Charges

Second degree grand larceny

Third degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

According to police, McNabb faces additional charges in the City of Glens Falls. McNabb was arraigned at central arraignment and was released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Kingsbury Court on a later date.