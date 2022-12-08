SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Olivia Realmuto, 18 on Wednesday, December 7. Realmuto was allegedly involved in causing damage to a home during a domestic dispute.

On December 7 around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute on Route 32 I in the town of Saugerties. After an investigation, officers found that during the dispute, Realmuto caused damage to a number of items in the house in addition to causing damage to the front door.

Charges

Fourth degree criminal mischief

According to police, Realmuto was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Realmuto was then released by the court on her own recognizance to return at a later date to answer her charge