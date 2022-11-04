COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School in February earlier this year.

On or around February 11, Morgan, a teacher, installed a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. Morgan installed the camera with intent to use the recordings for sexual gratification.

Charges

Two counts of second degree unlawful surveillance

The November 4 guilty plea also satisfies all 22 counts Morgan initially faced. Police report sentencing is scheduled for January 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. Morgan faces an indeterminate term of two to six years in State Prison. Additionally, 28 no-contact orders of protection have been issued, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon states, “As an employee of Sand Creek Middle School, Patrick Morgan enjoyed a high level of trust among his peers. His actions, which violated the privacy of 28 people, are an egregious betrayal of that trust. In the Special Victims Unit, we take exploitation very seriously and hope that today’s resolution provides his victims with some peace of mind and closure.”