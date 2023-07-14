LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Syracuse man was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with two minors at a motel in the Village of Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael A. Mickle with Rape in the first and third degrees.

Police say a parent reported her 11-year-old daughter was missing at around 1:16 a.m. on July 8. Police determined that the daughter and a 15-year-old friend may have used Tinder to meet with Mickle.

Mickle was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released on $5,000 cash bail. Mickle is due back in court at a later date.