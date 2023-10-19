QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Horicon man was arrested at the I-87 rest area in Queensbury following a suspicious person complaint. Vincent Varley, 40, faces a slew of charges.

On Saturday, October 14, around 7 p.m., police responded to the rest area off I-87 in Queensbury for a complaint of a suspicious person trying to enter another person’s car. Troopers arrived and identified the suspect as Varley.

Police say Varley was uncooperative at first and appeared intoxicated. Law enforcement says an investigation found Varley had driven to the location and was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

Police say a further investigation found Varley had drug paraphernalia and other controlled substances, including felony-weight narcotics in his car. Police mentioned Varley resisted arrest.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Driving while intoxicated

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Varley was taken to Queensbury State Police for processing, where police say he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.