ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJ RFTF) arrested a suspect Tuesday who was involved in a North Carolina homicide in 2019. On May 31, 2019, Rayshun Terry was gunned down in a High Point, North Carolina neighborhood.

Cinciere Turner, of High Point, was charged with his murder. Tamontrez Collins was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Collins was later released from custody on a $250,000 bond and failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance on this matter.

The NY/NJ RFTF captured Collins early Tuesday afternoon in Troy. He was presented before a judge in the Collar City later in the day.

“This case serves as a great example of law enforcement professionals spanning multiple jurisdictions, working together to capture dangerous offenders wanted for murder,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York. “The NY/NJ RFTF – Albany Division is honored to work alongside so many professional law enforcement organizations to bring this wanted fugitive to justice.”