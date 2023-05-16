ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Pashton Rifiqie, 28, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree. The plea satisfies the indictment, which included three counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

According to the indictment, Rifiqie stole over $3,000 worth of property from the Perfume Corner Kiosk and over $6,000 worth of property from the “Banyer by Piercing Pagoda” Kiosk at the Colonie Center Mall in June 2022. Rifiqie was also accused of having over $50,000 worth of stolen property on February 16, 2023.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 20. Rifiqie will also have to pay full restitution and no-contact orders of protection will be issued on behalf of all victims.