ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Cameron Robinson, 25, of Grover, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27 months in prison. Robinson was convicted for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

As part of his guilty plea, Robinson admitted to having a Taurus Model G2C 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on May 4, 2022, in Rotterdam. Another individual used that gun to shoot Robinson that morning. Robinson had a previous felony conviction in North Carolina for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.