PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect in the homicide investigation from the town of Princetown has been named, NEWS10 confirms with the Princetown court clerk. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, faces second-degree murder charges, and will be in Princetown town court at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28.

On Tuesday, Police say that they were called to a Reynolds Road home where they found two individuals killed by gunfire. Richard O’Brien with Troop G of the State Police said that their preliminary investigation shows that a husband and wife were the victims. Police were originally called to the Reynolds Road home in Princetown for a welfare check.