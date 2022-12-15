GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.

Charges

Second degree murder

First degree assault

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree arson

Police report there was a structure fire at 9 Mcclaren Street in Gloversville on June 9. Officers report Quillan intentionally started a fire in a shed at the address, causing damage to the shed’s walls and roof. Upon arrival police found victim, John Lee on the back porch with a laceration to his neck. After an investigation, police report Lee’s neck was sliced with a large machete and ruled his death as a homicide. As of December 15, Quillan was remanded to the Fulton County correctional facility without bail.