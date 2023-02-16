ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Allexus Pecoraro, 21 of Erieville pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment on February 15. Pecoraro allegedly started a porch fire on Hudson Avenue that tore through two homes in May 2022.

According to District Attorney Soares the indictment alleges on or about May 8, 2022, in the area of 489 Hudson Avenue in Albany, Pecoraro intentionally started a fire on the front porch of that building that was occupied by several people. The indictment also alleges that damage was caused to the buildings at 485 Hudson Avenue, 487 Hudson Avenue, and 246 Ontario Street, as well as was three cars in the area.

Sores explains the defendant was released under the supervision of probation with electronic monitoring after posting bail. The next court date has not yet been scheduled