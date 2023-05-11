ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Philip Domingo, 39, of Rotterdam, pleaded not guilty to three charges in a fatal animal cruelty case. Domingo faces charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and two counts of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

According to the indictment, Domingo allegedly killed a dog with no justifiable purpose on or around November 6, 2022. The incident took place at an address on Lowell Street. Domingo is accused of depriving that dog and another of necessary food and water.

Domingo was released to the supervision of probation. He is not allowed to own, live with, or be in the care of any animals. Domingo is scheduled to reappear in court on May 25.