DANBY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The suspect in a 33-year-long double homicide investigation was arrested Thursday morning. Michael Louise, 79, was arrested at his home in Syracuse on a warrant for two counts of second-degree murder. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of New York State Police made the arrest.

On September 17, 1989, George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, were found dead by a neighbor inside their home in Danby, Vermont. They were stabbed multiple times, with no signs of a break-in or valuable items being stolen. Louise was married to one of the Peacock’s daughters and was identified as a suspect two weeks later.

Investigators at the time said they gathered evidence tying Louise to the killings but couldn’t produce a conclusive link until two years ago. Forensic testing in May 2020 confirmed a DNA match of George Peacock’s blood was found inside Louise’s car in October of 1989.

The Vermont State police have no further comment at this time. Louise is jailed in New York pending extradition proceedings to Vermont, where he will face arraignment upon his return.