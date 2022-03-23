PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect who allegedly killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian on I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

State Police say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was charged with the following:

Jayana Tanae Webb (Courtesy: Philadelphia Police)

Murder of the third degree, three counts

Homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts

Homicide by vehicle, three counts

Manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, two counts

Involuntary manslaughter, three counts

Recklessly endangering another person, three counts

DUI

Traffic violations

State Police also identified the deceased pedestrian was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown. Several passing motorists called 911 after observing the pedestrian, identified as Oliveras, walking in the southbound lanes of travel on I-95.

Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, of Troop K, Philadelphia, located him and were in the process of securing him in their patrol vehicle when they were struck and killed just before 1:00 a.m. on March 21.

A witness of the incident attempted CPR on both troopers, but despite their efforts, both were pronounced dead at the scene. State Police say Webb remained at the scene of the crash. Mack served with the PSP in Troop K Philadelphia area since November 2014. Sisca recently graduated after enlisting in the training program in February last year.

Police form a procession on I-95 in Philadelphia early Monday, March 21, 2022, for two Pennsylvania State troopers who were killed in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on I-95 southbound in South Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop K Station in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21, 2022. Two state troopers and a civilian were killed in an accident on I-95 early Monday morning. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A man stands outside of a vehicle on I-95 southbound in South Philadelphia early Monday, March 21, 2022, after two Pennsylvania State troopers were killed in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on I-95 southbound in South Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Trappe Fire Company No.1 released a statement following the announcement about Trooper Sisca:

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that Trappe Fire Company No.1 announces the passing of Fire Chief Branden Sisca. Chief Sisca was tragically killed in a motor vehicle crash earlier today while working as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.”

Governor Wolf has called for the Pennsylvania flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca. The flag should be flown at half-staff until Friday, March 25, plus then on the days of the funerals which have not yet been announced.