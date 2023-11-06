TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are currently searching for a suspect in a car chase in Troy who fled their vehicle on foot near the Uncle Sam Bikeway. Police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public at this point.

According to New York State Police, around 8:51 Monday morning, police tried to pull over a car on State Route 40 in Easton. The car failed to comply, prompting a car chase.

The pursuit ended near Northern Drive in Troy when the suspect drove their car onto the Uncle Sam Bikeway. Police say the suspect fled the moving car on foot and the car continued to roll off the bike path into a tree.

Police did not find the suspect after searching the area and are still investigating. No one was injured during the incident.