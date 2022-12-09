TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers patrolling the area of 7th Avenue in North Central recognized a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Albany. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver tried to flee but crashed.

The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was captured. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, and say that Edmunds had drugs in his pocket. A loaded, illegal handgun with an extended magazine was also recovered in the stolen vehicle. Edmunds was arrested and faces six charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Hee is being held pending arraignment in Troy City Court.

“Again our patrol officers are demonstrating their willingness, experience, and poise when dealing with individuals who choose to engage in reckless behaviors within our community,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. “The patrol officers effectively used their time not otherwise assigned to an emergency call for service to take proactive measures, resulting in the seizure of an illegal handgun that now cannot be used against another member of our community.”