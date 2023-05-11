AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Derek Carella after a jury convicted him on charges of Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Carella did not appear for trial at the Amsterdam City Court.

Carella was charged with a complaint filed by Dollar General on Guy Park Avenue. Carella allegedly stole multiple items from the store. Officers from the Amsterdam Police Department were able to secure video footage and statements. In a separate incident, Carella was apprehended at a traffic stop and was found to possess drug paraphernalia.

Carella has a prior criminal history including a Burglary conviction and 11 prior misdemeanor convictions. He faces up to two consecutive years in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.