ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police have arrested a suspect connected to a gunfire incident on Central Avenue in March. George Blunt, 25, was charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police were notified of shots being fired in the area of Central Avenue and Quail Street at around 1:10 a.m. on March 12, and located evidence consistent with gunshots. Investigations determined that Blunt had fired several rounds from a .380-caliber handgun toward a crowd of people standing outside the 300 block of Central Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Blunt was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.