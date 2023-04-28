TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect accused of injuring a two-month-old kitten was arrested on Thursday evening. Preston K. Wido, 36, of Latham, is facing a charge of Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal.

Police investigators say the defendant allegedly caused significant injuries to the kitten, Kit, at a residence in Lansingburgh. The kitten’s owner brought Kit to a local veterinarian for medical attention. Kit suffered a concussion, dislocated jaw, and fractured pelvis. Part of Kit’s right ear had also been cut with a sharp instrument.

Wido was processed and released with an appearance ticket to Troy City Court on Friday. Kit is currently recovering at home.