ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old from Albany was arraigned in Albany County Court. The defendant pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the indictment, the defendant intentionally caused the death of Naheim Burbridge on July 22. The defendant was accused of shooting Burbridge with an illegal handgun.

The defendant was remanded to a Capital District Secure Juvenile Detention Facility. They are due to reappear in court on August 21.