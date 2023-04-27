ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Jonathon Combs pled guilty to two counts of theft of firearms, and using firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Combs admitted to stealing from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes on two separate occasions.

On the second occasion, Combs and a co-conspirator broke into the store with a sledgehammer and stole 31 semi-automatic pistols. They then exchanged most of the stolen firearms with another individual in return for cocaine.

Combs faces at least five years and up to life in prison and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 5 years. Two other defendants, Martin Taft, 48, and Kwahpreme Mitchell, 32, still face charges in this case.