SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady County man wanted for the murder of two of his family members pled not guilty to four related charges.

The defendant Anthony Lewis pled not guilty on two counts of first degree murder, a felony grand larceny charge and a felony unauthorized vehicle charge.

Lewis is charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing his mother and step father at their Fern Avenue home in Rotterdam.

The incident occurred on July 7. Lewis is accused of stabbing his mother Cathy Guillaume, 65 and his stepfather Robert Guillaume, 73, multiple times.

Lewis was detained in Pennsylvania on an unrelated matter, then extradited to New York.

In court Monday afternoon, Lewis was calm. He said a prayer to himself before his attorney entered his pleas on the four charges.

Lewis was not granted bail, nor did his lawyer argue for bail.

On his way out of court, Lewis waved at the family members who turned away from him with frustrated expressions.

The judge set the next court date for September 1.