ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region’s cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.

The Albany Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Schenectady Police Department all provided NEWS10 with statistics on shots fired calls, shooting victims, homicides, gun seizures, and gun arrests so far in 2022. They also compared these numbers to 2021.

NEWS10 is looking at summer (June 21-September 22) gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, as well as gun violence year-to-date and compared with last year. The Troy Police Department, however, did not have any summer-specific statistics.

Keep in mind that the annual statistics provided are comparing the entirety of 2021 with 2022 so far. It’s September, and the numbers already show an increase in gun violence from 2021.

Albany

Shots fired

2021 2022 % change Confirmed 165 165 0% Unconfirmed 56 16 -71% Unfounded 74 86 16% Shooting incidents 51 59 16% Victims shot 72 74 3% Guns recovered 85 116 36% Gun arrests 69 80 16% As of September 22. Numbers provided by the Albany Police Department.

2022 summer 28-day comparison

7/25-8/21 8/22-9/18 % change Confirmed 21 18 -14% Unconfirmed 1 3 200% Unfounded 12 12 0% Shooting incidents 9 8 -11% Victims shot 14 14 0% Guns recovered 11 9 -18% Gun arrests 6 7 17% As of September 22. Numbers provided by the Albany Police Department.

Troy

2021 2022 % change Shots fired 58 70 21% Shooting victims 14 29 107% Homicides 1 4 300% Guns seized 37 66 78% Gun arrests 17 38 123% As of September 22. Numbers provided by the Troy Police Department.

Schenectady

Summer comparison

June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 % change Shots fired 4 9 10 3 7 7 7 7 -7% Victims 0 6 4 2 1 4 3 5 -8% As of September 23. Numbers provided by the Schenectady Police Department.

Annual data

2021 2022 % change 2021 vs. 2022 % change 2022 vs. 5-year average Confirmed shots fired 47 60 28% 46% Reported shootings 16 14 -13% 1% Reported shooting victims 18 16 -11% -6% Gun arrests 33 39 18% — Guns recovered 54 53 -2% — As of September 23. Numbers provided by the Schenectady Police Department.

In Schenectady, when comparing just the summer statistics, shots fired incidents and shooting victims are slightly lower in 2021 than in 2022. But with the annual data, confirmed shots fired incidents and gun arrests are higher. Reported shootings, shooting victims, and guns recovered are slightly lower than in 2021.

The following are shots fired calls, shooting incidents, and gun arrests NEWS10 reported on during the summer of 2022. The incidents happened between June 21 and September 21.

Timeline

The Albany Police Department recovered multiple guns and ammunition after a man allegedly shot through his apartment floor. Cuyler Vanderwerker, 29, of Albany, was arrested after the incident.

An Albany man is facing several charges after police said he was walking with a loaded ghost gun. Billy Croft, 53, was reportedly found with a loaded 9mm ghost gun hiding in his shirt pocket. Clonazepam pills were also recovered.

Two teenage boys were arrested in Albany after police said they were found to be in possession of illegal, loaded firearms. Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to stop the teenagers on McCrossin Avenue near Thornton Street, but both boys ran away from officers.

The Albany Police Department said a security guard for Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue Ext., was shot during a robbery Saturday evening. Police said at about 10 p.m., a man entered the Motel lobby and demanded cash from an employee at the counter.

June 26: Albany police investigating shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that happened near Second Street. On Sunday around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired.

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a homicide that happened on State Street early Friday morning. The victim was identified as John Bass, 24, of Schenectady.

July 4: Daytime shooting leaves 1 dead in Albany

A woman has died after a daytime shooting on North Pearl Street Sunday afternoon. Police said around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the 200 block of the street, near Livingston Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Dominique Eley, 27, of Albany, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

July 7: Albany PD investigating shooting near Madison Ave

The Albany Police Department investigated a shooting near Madison Avenue and Ontario Street. Police said a 21-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the butt.

A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a woman Saturday morning. Jason Bryant, 36, of Albany was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

July 12: Suspect on run after man shot in stomach in Troy

Officers with the Troy Police Department were directed to a house near 5th Avenue and 102nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they entered the building, police said, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

July 12: Albany teen charged with attempted murder

Teivon Degney, 18, of Albany was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, facing criminal charges over an early morning shooting. According to the Albany Police Department, he was also arrested on the strength of two outstanding bench warrants issued by the city court system.

Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him.

July 15: Schenectady police investigate Saw Mill Tavern shooting

According to the Schenectady Police Department, two people were shot at the Saw Mill Tavern on Friday. They said they were dispatched to the scene on South Avenue at around 2:14 a.m.

July 23: Albany PD investigates First Street shots fired

About 10:50 p.m., on Friday, Albany Police were called to an area of First Street between N. Lake Avenue and Quail Streets for a report of shots fired. According to the Albany Police Department, police recovered some evidence at the scene that prompted an investigation into the incident.

A Clifton Park teen who allegedly had a handgun on him after a call for shots fired Thursday has been arrested. Albany Police officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and began to conduct an investigation.

July 27: 3 arrested on gun charges in connection with Troy shooting

Three men have been arrested on gun possession charges after a shooting investigation by the Troy Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened on July 14.

Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.

A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department. Both took place on Central Avenue.

August 9: Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting

A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. The shooting took place on the 600 block of Congress Street.

August 15: Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man

An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him. A New York State Trooper stopped Freyan D. Anderson, 31, of Troy on I-787 at about 3:55 a.m. for speeding, police said.

The Troy Police Department said it has seized eight illegal handguns over the past two weeks. In an incident on August 10, officers arrested a wanted man and seized four handguns, drugs, and money.

August 16: Teen injured in shooting at Corliss Park Apartments

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot at the Corliss Park Apartments, Troy Police said Tuesday. Officers were called to Building 22 of the apartment complex around 10:20 p.m. Monday, where they found the boy, who had reportedly been shot.

The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill. Antiel Pagan, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

August 18: Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting

Troy police investigated a shooting that took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.

The Schenectady Police Department investigated a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.

August 21: Two grazed in Washington Avenue shooting

The Albany Police Department reported a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.

August 21: Albany Police seize guns in two separate arrests

Albany police say they recovered two guns and other illegal weapons during separate investigations on Friday. One involved an armed teen, and the other an armed man in his 60s.

August 22: Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting

Schenectady police investigated a shooting on State Street Monday night. Police said a woman was shot in the chest.

An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.

August 28: 6 people injured in overnight Albany shooting

Albany police investigated a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. According to police, on Sunday around 3 a.m., officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where people in the crowd were fighting with each other.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds.

Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said. Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it into a bag that was being carried by another man. When police arrived to investigate, the pair was nowhere to be found.

August 31: Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue

The Troy Police Department investigated after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.

September 2: Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property

A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested. Detectives tried to stop Marshall Gause at about 1:30 p.m. in reference to an investigation. As detectives approached, Gause reportedly ran down Sheridan Avenue with a gun in his hand, starting a foot chase.

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive. Officers were called to the scene just after midnight for reports of shots fired.

September 4: Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide.

September 6: Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting

Police investigated a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot. Police said the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

An Albany teenager, who was arrested in March for a robbery, has been arrested again after police said he caused a domestic assault with a stolen handgun.

Police investigated after a report of shots fired in the area of Western Avenue and Ontario Street. A teenager was also stabbed in the incident.

September 14: Albany PD investigate shots fired on New Hope Terrace

Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident in the city at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the incident took place in the area of New Hope Terrace.

September 16: Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting

Troy Police detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21, in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.

September 19: Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women

An Albany man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment. The incident was reported to police around noon, and officers were sent to an apartment on the 500 block of Park Avenue between South Lake Avenue and Quail Street to investigate.

September 21: Schenectady PD investigating shooting

Schenectady police are investigating a shooting in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue. The incident took place just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.