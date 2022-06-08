COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager has been arrested for making a threat against a Colonie school. Police said a student at the Maywood School made a verbal threat on Tuesday while at school.

Police said the student threatened to bring a gun to school and commit a shooting. Multiple students and staff heard the threat.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. His identity is not being released due to his age; however, police said he is under the supervision of Schenectady County Probation due to a previous robbery case. Capital Region BOCES is handling disciplinary action.

The teen was brought before Albany County Family Court and released to Albany County probation. An order of protection was issued that barred him from the school and Albany County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonie police. Anonymous tips can also be left with Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or online at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.