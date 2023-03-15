CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Altamont man who fled to Canada after stealing a vehicle from a Champlain resident on February 9 has been taken into custody in New York. John A. Vangarderen, 22, was deported by Canadian Authorities and arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court.

Police investigations determined that Vangarderen attempted to forcibly steal a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse from a 37-year-old woman from Champlain. During this altercation, a 75-year-old woman from Champlain stopped and asked if either needed assistance. At this time, Vangarderen got into her vehicle, a 2007 blue Honda Pilot, and drove away. The 75-year-old sustained a foot injury during the incident.

Vangarderen was charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Petit Larceny. He was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash, a $50,000 fully secured bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.