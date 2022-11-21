DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in recovering stolen street signs. According to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, between November 7 and 14, there were approximately twelve street sign thefts in the Duanesburg area, eight of which were stop signs.

On Tuesday, deputies were able to identify three juvenile suspects from Duanesburg regarding the thefts. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located five of the stop signs and two street signs. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending. Each stolen sign has been replaced and currently, there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is urged to report it as a tip on their website, or email the sheriff’s office.