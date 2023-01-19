SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.

On January 19, a bulletin was issued for a car that was reported stolen by gun point in Albany on January 18. Unmarked Schenectady police saw the car driving in the area of Park Place and South Ave and called for marked police in that area. Officers report the marked police caught up to the car, trying to pull it over. Police explain the car did not stop, but instead fled, ultimately hitting a car at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street. The hit caused the car to hit two other cars. Police report the driver of the stolen car fled on foot while the other two passengers remained in the car and were detained. Police found the driver a short while later and was also detained. Officers report no one was injured in the incident.

According to Schenectady police, all three occupants were juveniles and due to age, their names will not be released. The Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is working in coordination with Albany Police on the investigation.