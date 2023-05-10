STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) — According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a Stockbridge man was sentenced to five years probation with conditions after pleading guilty to several charges. Joseph Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from a 2020 investigation involving pictures of an underage female.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the 2020 investigation looked into illicit images of a person under 18. The victim in the case had previously been in a relationship with Smith.

Officials say Smith contacted the victim years later, sending her pictures he had taken during the relationship and shared them online. The victim altered police, and during a search of Smith’s devices, police found the images.

Conditions of Smith’s probation include undergoing a sex offender evaluation with aftercare, a mental health evaluation with aftercare, having his progress checked by the Superior Court Probation Department, having no internet access except at a public library or law library, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says the victim supported the sentencing in the case.