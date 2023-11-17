STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater Police Department conducted a death investigation on Gurba Drive South in Stillwater. Police arrested Stephen Surin Jr., 29, of Stillwater, and is accused of stabbing his step-father.

The investigation lasted overnight into Friday. Mechanicville Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and NewYork State Police are also assisting with the investigation.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

Surin Jr. was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.