STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stillwater man has been arrested following a domestic abuse investigation, according to police. Michael Garrick, 41, was charged with second-degree strangulation.

On January 4 at 4:15 a.m., officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting an active domestic incident at a residence in Stillwater. Police say that Garrick is accused of impeding the breathing of a woman known to him by applying pressure to her neck, causing her to fall unconscious.

Garrick was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail pending further action.