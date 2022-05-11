MORIAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stillwater man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person with a shovel. The New York State Police said David Kussius, 45, was arrested on May 10.

Police were called to a home on Chipmunk Lane in Moriah, Essex County, on May 10 around 9:30 p.m. After an investigation, police found that Kussius struck an adult victim in the head with a shovel, injuring him. The victim was treated by local EMS and then transported to the hospital.

Charges

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Kussius was arraigned in the Town of Moriah Court. He is being held in the Essex County Jail without bail, pending further court action.