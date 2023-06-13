COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect linked to a stabbing late Monday night at the Stewart’s Shops at 480 Columbia Street is in custody at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Police say, Thomas J. Spears, 39, was involved in two separate incidents before the stabbing.

At around 3:15 p.m., the Cohoes Police Department responded to the Columbia Gardens Apartment complex. The complainant told police that Spears attacked her. The victim said that while she was in the Columbia Gardens Apartment dog park, Spears approached her, grabbed her head with both hands and squeezed while pressing his fingers into her eyes.

The victim said she managed to escape and tried to run for help but Spears chased her and knocked her down. He then allegedly continued to attack her but she escaped again. Police were able to locate Spears and took him into custody. He was charged with second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree assault. Spears was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and released with an appearance ticket for a later date.

At 9:55 p.m., police responded to Columbia and Remsen Streets for a subject who threw a full garbage can at a passing vehicle. Officers were flagged down around Howard and Mohawk Streets by a second driver who said a male suspect threw a rock at their vehicle. Officers patrolled the area and checked street camera footage.

At around 10:55 p.m., police responded to the Stewart’s Shops for the reported stabbing. Officers located a victim with a wound to the neck. Witnesses told police that the suspect approached the victim, put him in a chokehold, and stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver. The suspect was not known to the victim. The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Spears with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.