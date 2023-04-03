STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stephentown man was arrested and is accused of rape, as well as other sex crimes. Richard Fosby, 57, faces several charges.

On Saturday, around 12:23 a.m., police responded to a house in Stephentown for a report of sexual assault. Police ran an investigation, and shortly after, arrested Fosby at the location.

Charges:

First-degree rape

First-degree criminal sexual act (two counts)

Third-degree assault

Fosby was taken to Schodack State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Stephentown Town Court and is held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or a $100,000 bond.