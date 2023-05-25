ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stephentown man was arrested following a construction forgery investigation. Robert Thomas, 35, faces multiple charges.

Troopers say that on July 18, 2022, they received a complaint from a Schenectady County resident who said they were a victim of a construction scam. Following an investigation, troopers say they found Thomas was operating under the company name “MZX Construction.”

In May 2021, troopers say Thomas had a contract with the victim and received payment for a home improvement project. Later in April 2022, Thomas allegedly presented a forged receipt to the victim to show he had ordered building supplies and solicited additional payment.

Troopers say Thomas didn’t order any supplies, and by March 2023, the victim had paid him over $23,000. The project hadn’t been completed, and he allegedly did not return any of the victim’s money.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny (two counts)

Third-degree forgery

Thomas surrendered himself to Princetown State Police where he was arrested and processed. He was taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.