MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old from Troy following a traffic stop on I-87 on the night of August 24. Bakeim J. Mccall was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

During the traffic stop, Troopers discovered that Mccall had felony-weight narcotics. He was processed at SP Wilton and arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. Mccall was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.