BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers arrested David A. Fink, 27, of Ballston, for second-degree arson and reckless endangerment in the first degree. The charges stemmed from investigations into an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Dominic Drive.

Law enforcement and fire crews responded to the fire at around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The Ballston Spa Fire Department was able to isolate and extinguish the fire.

A joint investigation was launched into the cause of the fire, which was determined to be suspicious. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally started in Fink’s apartment. The fire suppression system and fire alarms in the apartment were also disabled before the fire started.

Fink was arraigned at the Ballston Town Court and released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department. Investigations were handled by the State Police Saratoga Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Fire Investigators from the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management, and New York State Fire Investigators.