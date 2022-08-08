ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police. Officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting a commercial vehicle on Mount Hope Way in Albany when they identified the driver as Jovan Washington, 41, of McKinney, Texas.

While Washington was being taken into custody for the warrant, officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him. The weapon was seized, police said, and Washington was hit with a felony firearm possession charge.

Washington was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing. He was arraigned in the Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he awaits an extradition hearing.