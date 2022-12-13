NEWS YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Police will be participating in the national “Drive High, get a DUI” campaign, starting on Wednesday and extending though January 1, 2023. The campaign aims to limit the amount of impaired and reckless drivers during the holiday season. Police also say drivers can expect to see an increased number of sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on the roadways during the campaign.

Troopers say they will also be on the lookout for distracted drivers, drivers not buckled up, and those who violate the “move over law,” which is in place to clear the roadway for emergency vehicles. Troopers say they’ll be using both marked state police vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles during the operation.

Police participated in the crackdown last year, and in total arrested 522 people for driving while intoxicated, and issued over 35,000 tickets, 12,285 of which for speeding, 840 for distracted driving, and 289 for those who failed to comply with the “move over law.” Police also say they investigated 14 fatal crashes.

Drivers are urged at all times, not just during the holiday season, that if you plan on drinking, do not drive, get a designated driver, call a cab, use Uber, Lyft or any other ridesharing app.