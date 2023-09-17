BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police announced they are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Brunswick on Saturday night. Police stated that one person is in custody, and that there is no current threat to the public.

On September 16 at 7:29 p.m., state police responded to the Sugar Hill Apartment Complex at 400 McChesney Avenue for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police located three victims suffering from stab wounds, who were all transported to nearby hospitals.

One suspect was then taken into custody by state police. The investigation remains ongoing.