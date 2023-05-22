BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the town of Bethel on May 21. Two motorcycles were involved in the accident, with one of the riders now facing multiple charges.

At 6 p.m. on May 21, State Troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3207 State Route 55 in Bethel. The investigation revealed that Joseph Messina, 40, and William Bailey, 42, both of Dingman’s Ferry, PA, were traveling south on State Route 55, the two of them operating Harley Davidson motorcycles when they collided with one another.

The impact caused Bailey to be ejected from his motorcycle and strike a utility pole. Life saving efforts were performed by members of the White Lake Fire Department, but Bailey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Messina was transported to Garnet Hospital in Catskills where he was tended to and released. The investigation determined that Messina was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash, and now faces the following charges:

Charges

Driving while intoxicated (DWI)

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Messina was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Bethel Town Court on June 26. This incident remains under investigation.