LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are looking for Andrew Gibson, 43, for not showing up to Albany County Court for sentencing. Gibson is wanted on a bench warrant for the charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Gibson is accused of driving recklessly, which led to him sideswiping an oncoming motorcycle before hitting a minivan head-on on County Route 401 in Westerlo in May 2021. The driver of the van later died from her injuries.

In June 2021, Gibson was arraigned for second-degree manslaughter and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

(New York State Police)

Gibson is a white man, 6’3,” 235 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts can contact the New York State Police at (518) 783-3283.